ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Russian aircraft delivered on Saturday another batch of Russian S-400 air defence system components to a Turkish air base, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The aircraft could be seen landing at the Murted air base, located some 20 miles to the northwest of the Turkish capital, the NTV broadcaster showed.

On Friday, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that Ankara had received the first batch from Russia. The information was later confirmed by the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defence systems.

Washington said in June it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless it abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey refused, saying it was a done deal.