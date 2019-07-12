Russia Spotted 18 Foreign Spy Aircraft Near Airspace Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Eighteen foreign aerial vehicles have been detected while conducting reconnaissance activities near Russia’s airspace, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces’ official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

Over the past week, Russian jets have been scrambled three times to prevent foreign aircraft from crossing into the Russian airspace, according to the material.

The infographic showed that there had been no trespasses.

Last week, a US reconnaissance RQ-4A Global Hawk drone was seen monitoring the Russian western border, according to the PlaneRadar portal. The aircraft took off from an airbase in Italy and was spotted while flying between Russia's Kaliningrad region and Belarus.