Register
23:00 GMT +311 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Watch: US Marines, Airmen Teach Australian Soldiers How Air Artillery Raids Work

    © Sputnik screenshot
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    Servicemembers from the US Air Force and Marine Corps demonstrated to their Australian counterparts one of the US military’s most complex maneuvers - the HIMARS artillery raid - along with other military operations.

    A platoon of US Marines based in Okinawa, Japan, brought three M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rocket launchers to Australia’s northeastern Queensland territory last weekend to take part in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019, meeting up with a total of 34,000 servicemembers from the US Air Force, Australian Army and Australian Royal Air Force for the biennial drills.

    The exercises last from June through August.

    While the allied forces practiced numerous maneuvers, the highlight of the trip was the HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) operation.

    “HIRAIN at its core is an artillery raid, specifically using an aircraft,” a US Army bulletin notes.

    “HIMARS deliver precision rocket and missile fires through an expeditionary platform equipped with Hot Panel Software. This software provides HIMARS the ability to load an aircraft, travel to a distance location while maintaining GPS signal, and unload the aircraft in a firing capable status,” the bulletin explains.

    US Air Force C-130J cargo planes from Okinawa dropped the rocket systems off during the operation, a Marine Corps press release noted.

    The Marines used live-fire reduced-range practice rounds, Stars and Stripes noted, but the results were no less impressive for that. HIMARS’ maximum range is 190 miles.

    “All the folks out there were very impressed at what it can do,” 12th Marines commander Col. Mike Roach told Stars and Stripes.

    Marine Corps Master Sgt. David R. Morgan, a field artillery chief, told UPI, "It allows all areas of the Marine air-ground task force to assist in timely and accurate fires that will help defeat all future enemies. It is a chance for us to actively get involved with them, to learn from them, and a chance for us to grow as a unified force ready to respond to any crisis."

    The Army also plans to use the HIMARS as a platform for its “number one priority,” the Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) missile in development since 2017, designed to give the force “deep strike capability.”

    Following the exercises, the Marines will stay in Australia to take advantage of the room to practice maneuvers, moving to remote Darwin to test their HIMARS in the desert.

    Related:

    US-Deployed HIMARS Artillery in Syria Could Strike Pro-Gov't Forces - Moscow
    Daesh Absent in Area of US' HIMARS Artillery Deployment in Syria - Lavrov
    New US HIMARS Rockets Don't Give Any Strategic Advantage to Poland - Publicist
    Tags:
    drills, US Marine Corps, Australia, C-130J, Raid, artillery strikes, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse