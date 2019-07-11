Register
18:17 GMT +311 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Spike LR ATGM

    Israeli Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Fail Indian-Army Trial - Source

    © Photo: Natan Flayer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The revelation holds significance in view of the official version of the Indian government, maintaining that the deal was cancelled to give preference to the indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

    Israel's Spike anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) didn't pass the trial conducted by the Indian Army last year, which led to the cancellation of a $500 million deal with Rafael, sources have revealed.

    "The missile failed in multiple areas during summer trials. Sensors failed to detect the target during trials carried out in Pokhran," a source familiar with the development said.

    Earlier, it was reported that the deal to purchase 321 launchers, 8,356 missiles, and 15 simulators was cancelled as the Indian defence ministry favoured the indigenous NAG anti-tank guided missile after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) promised to develop a third-generation man-portable anti-tank guided missile by 2020.

    Besides, the Indian Defence Ministry had also said in February 2018 "there is no need to acquire transfer of technology with the ATGM system on account of indigenous development of third-generation Man-Portable ATGM." The decision was taken on the recommendation of an expert panel constituted by the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, and later conveyed to Israel ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New Delhi.

    India's man-portable Nag ATGM was successfully test-fired in March this year which raised hope among the Indian armed forces. Low weight, fire-and-forget man-portable ATGMs are incorporated with advanced features including state-of-the-art Imaging Infra-red Radar (IIR) Seekers with integrated avionics.

    Nevertheless, the Indian Army has once again promulgated an emergency order of the missile to meet operational preparedness in the western border.

    The decision, considered a stop-gap arrangement, has been taken ahead of Netanyahu's upcoming September visit. It was reported, that during his visit, India-Israel talks will focus on the emergency procurement of Spike and Spice missiles.

     

    Related:

    India's NSA Doval Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu Ahead of Modi Visit
    India Successfully Test-Fires Missile Rival of Israeli Spike & US’s Javelin
    Dead End for Spike-MR Deal: India Tests Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile
    India Makes ‘Emergency Purchase’ of Israeli Spike Anti-Tank Missiles
    Tags:
    India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Army, Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel, Spike-MR/LR
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse