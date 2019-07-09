UK Unveils $162Mln Plan to Build Cutting-Edge Laser, Radio Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Defence Ministry said Tuesday it was developing $162 million worth of cutting-edge electric-powered lasers and radiofrequency weapons for its army, navy and air force.

"The laser weapons systems deploy high energy light beams to target and destroy enemy drones and missiles. Radio Frequency weapons are designed to disrupt and disable enemy computers and electronics," it said in a press release.

UK Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt said laser weapons — powered solely by electricity and operating without ammunition — had the potential to "revolutionize the battlefield."

The new weapon systems are expected to be trialled on naval ships and army vehicles in 2023 and reach the frontline within 10 years.

UK military researchers are already working on other laser weapons. A demonstrator version of the Dragonfire system, a world-first in laser weapons technology, will be tested later this year.