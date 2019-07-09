Register
    This April 30, 2001 file photo shows a safety vehicle passing a compound filled with 170-gallon containers of mustard and blister agent at the Deseret Chemical Depot in Tooele, Utah

    No Peeking: FAA Bans Drone Flights Over a Total of 12 Federal Facilities

    According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a dozen “national security sensitive locations” will be subject to existing federal restrictions banning drones, or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from entering the airspace of said facilities within a certain range.

    Last week, the FAA released a statement declaring that, effective Thursday, July 11, a total of 12 locations identified by the US Department of Defense would be placed under “special security instructions” laid out in UAS NOTAM FDC 8/3277.

    These locations include: Raven Rock Mountain Complex in Adams, Pennsylvania; Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri; Pine Bluff Arsenal in White Hall, Arkansas; Tooele Army Depot in Tooele, Utah; Pueblo Chemical Depot in Pueblo, Colorado; Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa; Watervliet Arsenal in Watervliet, New York; Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky; Rivanna Station in Charlottesville, Virginia; and Maui Space Surveillance Site in Maui, Hawaii.

    The order, which will last until at least December 2019, prohibits UAS flight operations over select facilities from the surface to 400 feet above ground level (AGL). Failure to comply can result in criminal charges from the US government, as well as “administrative action” carried out by the FAA.

    “The FAA has been cooperating with federal partners to address concerns about malicious drone operations,” claims the July 5 release.

    Those concerned about mistakenly violating restrictions are advised to download the FAA’s “B4UFLY” app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems.

    Unless already operating under federal contract or in cooperation with the FAA, those wishing to conduct a UAS flight operation in a restricted area must be pre-approved by the facility in question.

    Of those facilities that made the list, much attention has been drawn to Utah’s Tooele Army Depot, which lies west of Salt Lake City. The Associated Press reports that the facility, spanning some 38 square miles, stores, ships, maintains and inspects ammunition. In addition, employees at the US Army depot engineer equipment utilized in destroying surplus munitions.

