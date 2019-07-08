Register
17:17 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Armed police stand outside an entrance to the Palace of Westminster, in London.

    2018 Westminster Car Attacker Emailed Jeremy Corbyn to Complain About Intelligence Services

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jurors were told Khater's motivation for the attack remains unclear - although evidence from phone records show he’d searched for Number 10 Downing Street in the hours before the attack, terrorism hasn't been assigned as an objective or motive as yet.

    Salih Khater, the asylum seeker from Sudan who deliberately rammed cyclists and police outside London’s Houses of Parliament on 14th August 2018, did so after emailing Jeremy Corbyn to complain about the intelligence services, the Old Bailey heard today. 

    On that fateful day, three people were injured when a silver Ford Fiesta Khater was riving hit them near the Palace of Westminster. An ambulance immediately behind the Ford stopped and gave assistance to the injured, while his car went on to crash into the separation barrier of the pavement situated between St Margaret Street and Abingdon Street. The Metropolitan Police responded within seconds and arrested Khater without further incident. A UK Government official has described a 47-second video of a white van apparently tailing the suspect prior to the incident as "classic security behaviour", indicating the suspect may have been being followed.

    Khater, 30, is accused of driving at police officers guarding the side entrance of the Palace of Westminster in a bid to “cause maximum death and injury” during the attack, and “kill as many people as possible”. 

    “First, he drove at cyclists waiting at traffic lights. Then he drove at police officers who were guarding the side entrance to the Palace of Westminster. His actions were not a mistake or as a result of some kind of mechanical error to his vehicle. They were deliberate and designed to cause maximum death and injury. He caused widespread fear and chaos but miraculously, and contrary to his intentions, he did not kill anyone that day. Those who were faced with a vehicle being driven at them at high velocity somehow, and largely by their quick responses, managed to avoid death or very serious injury,” Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said.

    Khater, born in Sudan, was granted asylum in Britain in 2010 after claiming he had been tortured over his association with a political group in the country called the Justice and Equality Movement. He denies two counts of attempted murder and two alternative charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

    On 24th May that year, he emailed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to express concern about an “event” involving the intelligence services, saying he was going to complain to police as well.

    “There is no record of any such complaint being made. The response from a Labour Party representative was understandably vague,” Morgan explained.

    The trial continues.

     

    Related:

    Precedents, Parallels: The Westminster Attack's Social and Historical Context
    Disputing Westminster Attacker's Citizenship Part of 'Racist Mindset' - Charity
    Westminster Attack: 'Less Attention Paid to Homegrown Terrorists' - Professor
    Social Media Devours Police Chief Who Cowered in Car During Westminster Attack
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse