Register
15:28 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nag missile and the Nag missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA), taken during DEFEXPO-2008, in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (File)

    Cobra's Venom: India Begins Trials Ahead of Induction of Indigenous Anti-Tank Guided Missile

    CC BY 2.5 / Sniperz11 / Nag missile
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s defence scientists have commenced a series of last-leg trials of the indigenous “Nag” (meaning Cobra) anti-tank guided missiles ahead of their induction into the Indian Army.

    Three successful tests were carried out on Sunday, with follow-up tests to further validate the capabilities of the Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) and mounted anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to be carried out on Monday, in Pokhran near the Pakistan border.

    A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official said: "the missiles were test-fired during both day and night, on Sunday during the trials".

    The DRDO has been working on the Nag since 2009 and has spent approximately $47 million on its development. The missile with ‘fire and forget’ and ‘top attack’ capabilities, is deployed on a specially modified ICV BMP-2 vehicle called the ‘NAMICA’.

    During Aero India 2019, the DRDO stated that Nag had successfully completed “Winter-use trials” in December 2018. The trials commenced after a protracted period of validation tests, in part due to the performance of the imaging infrared (IIR) seeker head.

    The Nag is claimed to be one of few "fire-and-forget" anti-tank missiles, like the American Javelin, and the Israeli Spike. It is heavier than the Javelin and the Spike, both of which are man-portable.

    Once launched, the Nag doesn't need to be guided, allowing the launcher to seek cover. The missile can use its autonomous onboard guidance to hit even a fast-moving tank. It uses indigenous image-seeking optical guidance, making it virtually jam-proof, unlike the infra-red seekers of the Javelin and Spike missiles.

    The anti-tank guided missile has a lock-on-before-launch capability to a range of 4 km, the longest for any anti-tank missile in the world. US Javelin and the Israeli Spike lock-on-before-launch capability are limited to 2.5 km.

    DRDO has also been developing man-portable and helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile HeliNa for the air force. The DRDO was tasked with developing man-portable, anti-tank, guided missiles at the earliest. Defence forces received reassurance that this task would be completed by the DRDO last year.

    The Indian Defence Ministry had cancelled the planned $500 million purchase of Spike anti-tank missiles from Israel's Rafael in favour of the DRDO's man-portable anti-tank guided missiles.

    At present, India uses American, European, Israeli, Russian, and Soviet-made anti-tank missiles. The Nag is meant to phase out all of these foreign weapons as part of New Delhi's "Make in India" initiative.

    Related:

    India Conducts Twin Tests of Fire & Forget Anti-Tank Missile Near Pak Border
    India Successfully Test-Fires Missile Rival of Israeli Spike & US’s Javelin
    India Calls off $500 Mln Spike Missile Deal With Israel
    Tags:
    Pakistan, Israel, Spike-MR/LR, Indian Army, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Russian anti-tank missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, anti-tank missile, anti-tank weapons
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse