Watch What It's Like to Be in Flight Formation With an F-22 Raptor Jet

According to the US Air Force, the F- 22 stealth fighter is a critical component of the US Global Strike Task Force. Many aviation fans dream of flying in a real combat plane.

The official US F-22 demonstration team has made this dream a bit closer to reality. The captivating video footage of a F-22 flight in aircraft formation was posted online on Sunday.

Every wondered what it’s like to fly in formation alongside the F-22 Raptor? Here’s your chance.



(Video taken from P-51 Mustang) pic.twitter.com/qdNfCcSGKI — F-22 Demonstration Team (@F22DemoTeam) 7 июля 2019 г.

According to the team's official account, the clip was taken from a cabin of a legendary single-seat WWII P-51 Mustang. Video shows the spectacular and gripping F-22 pivot on a relatively small altitude above a rural area. The location of the footage is not disclosed.

F-22 Raptors are fifth-generation fighter jets, according to aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The jet includes advanced stealth technology and highly-integrated computer systems.

In 2017, the US Air Force announced an upgrade to the F-22 Raptor’s stealth suite, adding new weapons and materials to improve the advanced fighter’s capability to strike and destroy targets without being detected.