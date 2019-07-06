French Pilot Takes Selfie Inside Russia-Made Su-30 Jet During India-France Drills (Photo)

Joint Indo-France drills dubbed Garuda-VI kicked off at the French Air Force base at Mont-De-Marsan, France, on 1 July. The tactical exercise is aimed at improving the level of interoperability of French and Indian crews in air defence and ground attack missions.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday announced that one of its pilots flew a Rafale fighter, while a French Air Force pilot flew India's Russia-made Su-30MKI fighter.

A French pilot makes a FAM flight aboard an @IAF_MCC Su-30MKI. Great aircraft !

// Un pilote du #RC2_30 effectue un vol de familiarisation à bord d'un #Flanker-C indien. Sacré avion ! //#Garuda #Rafale pic.twitter.com/RR0jXAmOZc — Webmaster Chasse (@WebChasse) July 4, 2019

​During the flight, the French Air Force pilot took a selfie from the cockpit of the two-seat fighter jet.

#ExGaruda2019 : The objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to share good practices & to enhance interoperability & cooperation between the two Air Forces.



During the exchange flying, Sqn Ldr Sourabh Ambure flew in the FAF Rafale aircraft.@Armee_de_lair @FranceinIndia pic.twitter.com/BNg1AzWPPj — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2019

The aim of the Garuda-VI exercises is to test new tactical and strategic techniques, debug interaction and test military capabilities. This is also an opportunity for the Indian Air Force to test the capabilities of the Rafale fighter jets, which are poised to join the Indian Air Force fleet in a few months.

During the two-week “Garuda-VI” exercises, the Indian Air Force will use 10 Su-30MKI, IL-76 multifunctional fighters and the Il-78 aerial refueling tanker.