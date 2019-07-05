Register
22:27 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Aegis Ashore Weapon System

    US Missile Defences in Romania, Poland May Be Upgraded to Shoot Down Russian Missiles - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Missile Defense Agency / Aegis Ashore
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    8020

    On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured Moscow that the Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defence system installed in Romania in 2016 and a similar system set to be built in Poland next year were "not directed against Russia."

    NATO military officials are examining the possibility of upgrading existing anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe to target Russian ballistic and cruise missiles, officials have told the New York Times.

    The deliberations, coming on the heels of President Trump's move to scrap the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in February, were acknowledged as provocative, with Jim Townsend, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence for European and NATO policy, saying that such a step would mark "a real escalation" in NATO-Moscow tensions and become a "point of no return with the Russians."

    Anonymous current and former officials speaking to the newspaper said that the US Missile Defence Agency has already studied the potential to upgrade its existing Aegis Ashore systems with new radar, software and interceptor systems to enable them to intercept modern Russian ballistic and cruise missiles. The system in Romania has already been undergoing an upgrade, although officials assured NYT that this was planned in advance and not related to the current tensions over the INF.

    Signed in the waning days of the Cold War between US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, the INF banned the development, deployment and testing of ground-based missiles in the 500-5,500 km range, and was aimed primarily at reducing the risk of nuclear war in Europe. The treaty is set to be terminated on August 2.

    Officials clarified that the talks about new missile defence capabilities in Eastern Europe were 'at their earliest stages', with a NATO spokesperson denying that any feasibility studies on upgrading the systems were taking place.

    On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO would respond "in a defensive way" if Russia does not "come back into compliance" with the INF, repeating Washington's claims about Russia's alleged violation of the treaty. Moscow has flatly denied the claims, briefed media and NATO officials on its ground-based missiles' capabilities, and accused the US of potentially violating the treaty itself with its Romanian and Polish ABM deployments, which Russia says could be easily converted for offensive purposes.

    "When it comes to the ballistic missile defence, it is not directed against Russia," Stoltenberg said during Friday's briefing. "It is not capable of shooting down Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles. So this is a system which is directed against threats from outside the Euro-Atlantic area and that's still the case."

    However, in a briefing last week, Stoltenberg said NATO was considering the creation of new air and missile defence capabilities, without elaborating.

    On Friday, Russian Federation Council deputy chairman Vladimir Dzhabarov warned that Russia would mirror any deployment of mid-range and short-range missiles by NATO in Europe. The same day, officials from Russia's permanent mission to the alliance said Moscow would not develop or install such missiles in Europe even after INF expired so long as the US did not do so.

    Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US's withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and President Trump's move to scrap the INF in February had put the world at risk of a new arms race, with Russian diplomacy now focused on trying to save the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), another major nuclear treaty set to expire in 2021 unless it is renewed.

    Related:

    Russia, US Should Focus on Extending New START Treaty as Hopes for Reviving INF Lost - Analysts
    Nuclear War Threshold in Europe to Hit Critical Drop If INF Treaty Dies - Think Tank
    Moscow Ready to Settle INF Treaty Dispute With Washington Based on Mutual Transparency - Russian FM
    US-Russia Nuke Confrontation in Heart of Europe Inevitable Without INF - Ex-EU Adviser
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse