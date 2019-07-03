Watch Two NATO Ships Entering Black Sea for Naval Drills

NATO countries have recently increased their presence and enhanced military activity in the Black Sea. The alliance carried out its Sea Shield 2019 drills in the Black Sea in April.

Footage captured in the Bosphorus shows British destroyer HMS Duncan and Canadian frigate HMCS Toronto heading to the Black Sea. The vessels are en route to the Ukranian port of Odessa for naval drills, as well as 30 other ships and 30 different types of various aircraft.

Russia has repeatedly accused NATO of illegally expanding eastward in violation of its promises. NATO has been building up its military on Russia's eastern flank, placing troops in the Baltic States and Poland in 2017, while US and UK warships have been routinely calling on Black Sea ports.