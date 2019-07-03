US Surveillance Drone Spotted Near Russia's Westernmost Border - Report

A US reconnaissance RQ-4A Global Hawk drone has been seen monitoring the Russian western border, according to the PlaneRadar portal.
The aircraft took off from an airbase in Italy and was spotted on Tuesday, 18:50 Moscow time, flying between Russia's exclave in the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.
18:50 мск.— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) 2 июля 2019 г.
Стратегический разведывательный #БпЛА #Northrop #Grumman RQ-4A #Global #Hawk, ВВС США🇺🇸, бортовой номер 04-2021, позывной #FORTE10, взлетевший с авиабазы #Sigonella🇮🇹, совершает разведывательный полёт, между Калининградской🇷🇺 областью и Белоруссией.#UAV #RQ4 #USAF pic.twitter.com/v55Ei450ft
The portal reported that the drone was heading to its base following the completion of its mission.
21:30 мск.— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) 2 июля 2019 г.
Миссию закончил, направился на аэродром базирования. pic.twitter.com/ven1yN1pCp
The Russian Ministry of Defence has repeatedly urged Washington to abandon its surveillance operations near Russian borders. However, Washington has responded to these requests with refusal.
