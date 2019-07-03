US Surveillance Drone Spotted Near Russia's Westernmost Border - Report

Foreign unmanned vehicles and scout aircraft have recently increased their presence within close range of Russia's borders. Reconnaissance aircraft have been spotted over the Black Sea, near the Kaliningrad region and in the vicinity of Russian military bases in Syria.

A US reconnaissance RQ-4A Global Hawk drone has been seen monitoring the Russian western border, according to the PlaneRadar portal.

The aircraft took off from an airbase in Italy and was spotted on Tuesday, 18:50 Moscow time, flying between Russia's exclave in the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.

​The portal reported that the drone was heading to its base following the completion of its mission.

​The Russian Ministry of Defence has repeatedly urged Washington to abandon its surveillance operations near Russian borders. However, Washington has responded to these requests with refusal.