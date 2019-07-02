Russia Conducts Another Successful Test of New Interceptor Missile (Video)

"A combat crew of the Aerospace Forces has successfully conducted another test launch of a new anti-ballistic missile at the Sary Shagan testing range [Republic of Kazakhstan]," the ministry said in a statement.
#Footage Russian #ASF have carried out another test launch of the latest missile of the Russian ABM system at the #SaryShagan test site in #Kazakhstan https://t.co/DVVLNA21QR #AntiMissileRocket #MissileLaunch #RussianWeapons #RussiaKazakhstan #ABM pic.twitter.com/FTnLk1lYCa— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) July 2, 2019
According to the statement, after a series of tests, the new missile has reliably confirmed its set characteristics, and "has successfully completed the task by hitting a simulated target with required accuracy."
All comments
Show new comments (0)