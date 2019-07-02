Register
02:51 GMT +302 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A soldier stands guard as an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft.

    50 IAF AN-32 Military Transport Aircraft Await Ukraine Kits for Upgrade - Indian Defence Ministry

    © REUTERS / Amit Gupta/File Photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Indian Air Force has said it will replace the AN-32 transport aircraft in the future. However, "all transport aircraft in IAF cleared for flying are fully airworthy," Defence ministry said. In addition to the crash on 3 June this year, only one AN-32 has been lost within the past four years, in July 2016 while flying over the Bay of Bengal.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the wake of a recent accident involving an AN-32 military transport aircraft, the Indian defence ministry has said the contract with Ukraine to upgrade AN-32 aircraft has not been terminated but the modernisation has been stalled as the Indian facility is waiting for kits from Ukraine. The ministry said that 15 AN-32 aircraft have already been refurbished at the facility at 1 BRD (Base Report Depot) in the Indian city of Kanpur.

    "Out of 105 AN-32 aircraft planned for upgradation, 55 aircraft have been upgraded – 40 aircraft in Kiev, Ukraine and 15 aircraft at 1 BRD, Kanpur. Upgradation of the remaining aircraft is planned in a phased manner depending upon the supply of mod kits by Ukraine,"  Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday during a reply in parliament.

    India and Ukraine had signed a $398 million deal in 2009 to upgrade its 101 An-32 aircraft within five years after an Indo-Russian joint project failed to take-off in 2007 which was meant to develop a 20-ton medium transport aircraft to replace the An-32 aircraft. The Indo-Russian project was abandoned as differences emerged between the two countries due to the lack of availability of defined-specification engines at the preliminary stage. The planned modernisation work included the installation of new radars, upgraded avionics and strengthened airframes.

    The ministry has, nevertheless, rejected the report published in the Indian media which claimed that the aircraft which crashed on 3 June near the Chinese border had been fitted with an obsolete Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) which decreased its chances of survival.

    "No aircraft is fitted with obsolete and outdated Emergency Transmission Locator (equipment)," the minister added.

    The Indian opposition party Congress had questioned the motive behind not deploying upgraded AN-32 planes in the mountainaous terrain of the Himalayas. "The government must tell - Why was upgrade of AN-32 not completed despite the India-Ukraine agreement of 2009?" Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had asked.

    On 7 June, a Ukrainian delegation, which included top representatives from SpetsTechnoExport (STE), the Ukrainian arms export firm, visited New Delhi and discussed the upgrade work, which had been stalled since 2016 due to the conflict in the east of the country and related diplomatic problems with its Russian partners. Kiev had reportedly developed alternatives to replace the Russian-made systems in the platforms. The upgrade work will take at least four more years, the official added.

    The An-32 is the workhorse of the IAF transport fleet and plays a critical role in the Himalayan region, as they can operate with minimal ground infrastructure to transport troops, food, and equipment to far-flung areas.

    Related:

    Indian Army Searches for An-32 Plane That Went Missing Near Chinese Border
    Indian Opposition Congress Leader Slammed Online Over Claim China Caused An-32 Plane Crash
    India to Continue Flying An-32 Aircraft in Mountainous Areas - IAF Chief
    Tags:
    Ukraine, Kiev, Russia, Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force (IAF), India, Indian Defense Ministry, AN-32 military transport aircraft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse