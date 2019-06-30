Register
19:38 GMT +330 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A German Bundeswehr soldier of the 122th Infantry Battalion

    Germany Plans to Cut Military Spending in 2020-2023 in Affront to US - Report

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120

    Germany’s defence budget has been an apple of discord in relations between Berlin and Washington as the US president has repeatedly criticised its ally across the Atlantic for missing the NATO target of spending 2% of GDP on the armed forces.

    The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, will lose 33 billion euros from 2020 to 2023, German outlet Welt am Sonntag reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Defense's confidential "Financial Needs Analysis 2020".

    The German government has recently passed a budget bill for the next year, which also includes financial planning until 2023. According to it, the German military will receive 44.9 billion euros in 2020, but the military spending is expected to drop from 44.1 to 43.9 billion euros starting in 2021. Thus the share of the military spending in the gross domestic product (GDP) will fall from 1.37 percent in 2020 to 1.24 percent in 2023 and moves even further from the NATO target of 2 percent.

    The analysis, prepared by the Defence Planning Department, totalled the funds necessary for "achieving multinational objectives and national ambitions" and was completed in December 2018. It is said to have outlined the basis for the discussions between the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Defence.

    The document suggests that if compared to the needed budget, the current spending plan would lack six billion euros. In 2021 and 2022, the budget is expected to need 10 billion euros and 13 billion, respectively. By 2023, this shortfall is said to grow to 14 billion euros.

    In this report, analysts from the Ministry of Defence pointed out that NATO tasks are expected to be impacted in particular, noting: “Numerous defence projects required to fulfill the NATO planning goals cannot be realised at all or cannot be realised on time”.

    The budget plan has already prompted criticism within the Christian Democratic Union with the defence chief of the CDU parliamentary group in the German parliament, Henning Otte, accusing the government of underfinancing the Bundeswehr. The politician, cited by the outlet, noted that the current financial planning was insufficient "to ensure the security of Germany".

    The US Embassy has not stayed away from the debates, as well, and lambasted Angela Merkel’s government for this plan. "The Federal Government has explicitly committed to its NATO allies to increase defence spending to two percent of GDP by 2024 - and not to move further from that goal”, embassy spokesman Joseph Giordono-Scholz said, noting that the allies relied on "the German promises".

    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
    Министр обороны Германии Урсула фон дер Ляйен на авиабазе Азрак, Иордания, 13 января 2018

    The current US administration and President Donald Trump, in particular, has argued that the US is bearing the brunt of the burden in the alliance, while others underperform and spend less than the voluntary goal of 2% GDP set in 2014. The US commander-in-chief even reportedly threatened to pull the US out of NATO if the situation doesn't change. He specifically slammed Germany stating that Berlin "is not paying their fair share".Although Germany disregarded Trump's demands to do it "now", it announced plans to increase military spending up to 1.35% in 2019 and unveiled a further goal of boosting the number up to 1.5% by 2023.

    Just a couple of weeks ago, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that Berlin will boost its defence budget next year in line with a gradual increase that has been taking place recently. However, efforts to push the spending boost by the country’s Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen failed because the purse strings are held by the CDU coalition partner, the Social Democrats, whose member Olaf Scholz is the head of the Ministry of Finance.

    Related:

    Germany Considers Massive Military Spending Increase Amid Hardware Crisis
    Journalist on Germany: 'There Is a Very Little Trend to Join Military Services'
    Germany Plans to Cut Military Budget in Spite of US Calls to Reach NATO Target
    US Pressing Germany to Extend Its Military Operation in Syria, Deploy Troops – Report
    Tags:
    military spending, spending, NATO, US, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse