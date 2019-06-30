Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts at Army-2019 Military Exhibition (Video)

The 5th forum, Army-2019, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, kicked off at Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday.
The forum is a multifaceted event that, apart from the main exposition, includes special projects, such as an international exhibition of high-throughput equipment and technology for re-equipping enterprises in the military-industrial complex, Intellectual Technology Exhibition 2019, and Innovation Club special exhibition.
