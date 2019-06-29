Register
21:47 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A British soldier looks back while walking to the HMS Albion warship of the British Royal Navy at anchor at port of Santander northern Spain, Tuesday, April 20, 2010.

    UK Boasts of 'Largest Baltic Naval Deployment in Over 100 Years' as 'Message' to Russia

    © AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    325

    The last time Royal Navy vessels engaged in operations of a comparable scale in the Baltic Sea was during 'Operation Red Trek' in 1918-1919, when the UK attempted to eliminate the nascent Soviet republic as part of a wider Allied military intervention against Moscow during the Russian Civil War.

    British Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has called the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force's latest Baltic drills "the largest Royal Navy deployment in the Baltic for more than a hundred years."

    Speaking to reporters aboard the HMS Albion in Klaipeda, Lithuania, less than 50 km from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Friday, Mordaunt boasted that this year's Operation Baltic Protector drills involve close to 4,000 troops and 44 ships from nine countries, and send a "clear" message to Moscow that the NATO alliance is "aligned and ready" to deal with a "more assertive" Russia.

    "Russia is becoming more assertive, we see her deploying more forces and new weapons, and we can imagine scenarios that may play out in the future," the defence secretary said. "So it is important and right that we stand together with our allies."

    Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about the activities of NATO, whose total defence spending is expected to exceed $1 trillion this year compared to Russia's 2018 defence budget of $63.8 billion, and particularly the alliance's regular efforts to beef up its military presence along Russia's borders in Eastern Europe.

    Last year, Czech Army General and NATO Military Committee chairman Petr Pavel challenged the rhetoric used by many of his colleagues when he told reporters that he found the use of the term "Russian aggression" to describe Russian military activities in the Baltic Sea region "ungrounded," and said the alliance hasn't been able to detect any offensive acts on Russia's parts near the borders of the Baltic states. 

    According to Mordaunt, Britain's involvement in the Baltic Sea gives the Joint Expeditionary Force "an adaptable force, the ability to deploy more than 10,000 people on a whole variety of missions, independently or as part of NATO operations."

    "We have shifted our budgets to be more focused on the region," she clarified.

    Along with its participation in the Joint Expeditionary Force, the UK also heads up the NATO battalion in Estonia, deploying 900 troops there. 120 more British troops and an Apache helicopter gunship took part in the Iron Wolf drills in Lithuania earlier this month. NATO expects to hold a total of 102 exercises in 2019, with allied nations planning 208 separate national and multinational exercises in the same period.

    Since the end of the Cold War, NATO has expanded eastward to incorporate every former member of the Warsaw Pact, as well as the Baltic states and several republics from the former Yugoslavia. The alliance began the expansion despite verbal commitments to Moscow in 1990 that it would not do so in exchange for Soviet support for the unification of Germany. Along with the deployment of thousands of troops and the regular drills along Russia's borders, Russian officials have expressed concerns about the deployment of  components of the US missile shield in Poland and Romania, which it says can be converted for offensive purposes.

    Related:

    Russian Bomber Reportedly Flies Over NATO Aircraft Carrier in Baltic Sea
    Alleged Video of Russian Bomber Flying Near NATO Aircraft Carrier in Baltic Sea Appears Online
    UK Royal Marines Leading Baltic Drills Probed Over Swastika Video - Report
    UK Fighter Jets Twice Intercepted Russian Military Aircraft Over Baltic - Defenсe Ministry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Pageant Krasa Rossii-2019 in Moscow
    Pretty as a Picture: 'The Beauty of Russia' Pageant Finds Its Winner
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse