"Yes, the contract envisions partial transfer of production technologies," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier this day, President Erdogan once again refused to walk back from the deal with Russiaon the purchase of its S-400 missile systems as Ankara expects deliveries to begin shortly.

In 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of the S-400 systems. The US condemned the move claiming that the systems might be incompatible with the NATO standards. Moreover, Washington threatened Ankara with sanctions over the acquisition and blackmailed the country, saying that the US will stop Turkish forces from flying and developing its F-35 jets.

Turkey, in its turn, repeatedly stressed that the purchase of military equipment is a sovereign right and ruled out the possibility of abandoning plans to acquire the S-400 systems.