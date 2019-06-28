Register
16:57 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    HMS Forth

    Advanced Russian Warship Shadowed by Royal Navy Vessel in English Channel – Report

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    140

    The press service of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported earlier this week that the patrol ship Vasily Bykov is for the first time passing through the English Channel as the vessel is on its way to St. Petersburg to take part in the Russian Navy Day parade.

    The Royal Navy’s HMS Forth shadowed the Russian patrol ship Vasily Bykov as she was passing through the English Channel, in what became the UK warship’s first mission, the Daily Star reports.

    The newspaper quoted Lieutenant Samuel Fields, the HMS Forth's executive officer, as saying that “this is normal business for the Royal Navy, being prepared at all times to respond to any vessels in the UK’s area of interest.”

    He described HMS Forth as one of the UK warships “kept at very high readiness to protect the integrity of UK waters”. The vessel is expected to be sent to the Falklands after wrapping up patrolling missions before the end of this year.

    Russia Vasily Bykov Patrol Ship
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    The new Vasily Bykov patrol ship is pictured during its commissioning ceremony, in Novorossiysk, Russia

    The press service of Russia’s Southern Military District , for its part, reported earlier this week that the patrol ship Vasily Bykov had for the first time started to pass through the English Channel after she left the zone of responsibility of the Black Sea Fleet and came under control of the Baltic Fleet’s command.

    As part of the inter-fleet transition, the ship will cover more than 5,000 nautical miles, passing through the Black, Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, North and Baltic Seas, as well as part of the Atlantic Ocean.

    After arriving in St. Petersburg, the ship’s crew will take part in festivities dedicated to Russian Navy Day which is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July.

    The Vasily Bykov is equipped with the most advanced radio engineering and sonar systems, as well as naval guns, air defences and grenade launchers.

    Last month, the UK Royal Navy’s HMS Northumberland escorted the Russian missile destroyer Severomorsk as it passed through the English Channel on its way from the Atlantic Ocean.

    This was preceded a UK Royal Navy warship being scrambled earlier this year to shadow Russia's advanced Admiral Gorshkov frigate, which carried out air defence drills off the coast of Scotland in the North Sea while en route to the Atlantic.

    While the UK has repeatedly expressed concern over Russian warships’ routine passage of the English Channel, the Russian Defence Ministry underscores that the vessels pass the area in strict accordance with international norms.

    Related:

    UK Warship Sent to Intercept Russian Navy Ships Passing Through English Channel
    UK Royal Navy Frigate Reportedly Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel
    Royal Navy Copter Reportedly Escorts Two Russian Ships in English Channel
    Tags:
    integrity, vessels, warships, English Channel, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse