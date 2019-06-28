Russia Ready to Deliver S-400 to Iran But No Request in Place Yet - Cooperation Agency

PATRIOT PARK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to deliver S-400 air defence systems to Iran, but it has not received a relevant request from Iran yet, the press service of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are open for discussions on delivering S-400 Triumph air defence systems, including to Iran. Especially given that this equipment is not subject to restrictions outlined in UN Security Council's resolution, issued on June 20, 2015. We have not received an official request from our partners on this matter yet," a representative of the press service said during the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently being held outside Moscow.

In late-May, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Russia had refused to sell Iran its S-400 air defence systems.

According to the agency, Russia explained its decision by saying that such a move would escalate tensions in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, however, refuted the report.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and will run until Sunday.

Up to 120 nations participated in the forum's opening ceremony, which is twice more than in 2018. In addition, 101 foreign firms are partaking in the event.