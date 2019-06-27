Register
22:31 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center

    ‘Economic Strain’: Sexually Transmitted Diseases on The Rise in US Service Members

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The number of cases of several sexually transmitted infections (STIs), namely chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, is increasing in the US armed forces.

    A report published in March by the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch found that the incidence rate of chlamydia among servicemen and women doubled between 2013 and 2018. Gonorrhea rates among men doubled during the same time period, while among women, the disease spiked by 33%. Syphilis diagnoses among servicemen and women have also tripled compared to 10 years ago. However, not all STIs are increasing in prevalence among military members. The rates of incidence for genital herpes decreased slightly between 2010 and 2018, and cases of human papillomavirus (HPV) decreased by almost 52% during the same time period, most likely due to the widespread use of the HPV vaccine. 

    Sex workers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
    Denmark Engulfed in STD Epidemic With 'Deadly Consequences'

    Chlamydia and gonorrhea are bacterial infections that often cause no symptoms. If left untreated, they can result in reproductive health problems, including pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility in women. Syphilis, also a bacterial infection, can also hijack the nervous system and lead to several serious symptoms, including difficulty coordinating muscle movements, paralysis, dementia and sensory deficits, according to the CDC. Syphilis can lead to very serious long term health issues, including brain disease and eventually death, if untreated. It also increases the chances of acquiring and transmitting HIV.

    According to Col. Amy Costello, chief of preventive medicine at the Air Force Medical Support Agency,  STIs are easily transmitted.

    “Chlamydia and gonorrhea are quite common; they can be transmitted vaginally, anally, or through oral-sexual contact,” she said in a Wednesday press release. “Pretty much any time you have mucous membrane contact with an infected person, you have a chance of getting it.” 

    Other Defense Department officials also expressed concern over the rise in STIs among servicemembers and the effect that it might have on military readiness.

    Donovanosis
    © Courtesy of SOA-AIDS Amsterdam, via Wikimedia
    First Case of Rare Flesh-Eating STD Reported in UK

    “STIs place a significant economic strain on the US and military health care systems,” Maj. Dianne Frankel, an Air Force physician, said in the press release. Healthcare costs for STIs in the Navy alone in 2012 cost $5.4 million.

    “From a military standpoint, STIs can have a significant impact on individual readiness, which in turn impacts unit readiness, which then leads to a decrease in force health protection,” Frankel added, also noting that STIs are likely on the rise due to high-risk behaviors among service members, such as having sex without a condom or having more than one sexual partner. 

    According to a 2015 Department of Defense Health-Related Behaviors Survey, one-fifth of those surveyed said they had more than one sexual partner in the last year, while one-third reported having had unprotected sex with a new partner. These statistics represent a fourfold increase since the previous survey in 2011, Frankel noted in the press release. 

    An entrance to the John Hopkins University
    © Flickr/ Michael Wyszomierski
    Hundreds File Lawsuit Against Johns Hopkins for STD Experiments

    The rise in STIs may also be due to an increase in the use of dating apps, which “promote random, anonymous encounters, and when infections result, that anonymity can make partners difficult to track down,” the press release states. Other high-risk behaviors include having sex under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which can contribute to “greater sexual risk-taking” and “lower inhibitions.”

    Studies have also shown that there is a high rate of alcohol use in the military, which is linked to less condom use and riskier sexual behavior. In addition, in a 2013 review of studies on STIs in the military, researchers at Brown University’s Women and Infants Hospital found out that servicewomen felt they would be perceived as sexually promiscuous if they insisted on condom use during a sexual encounter.

    Related:

    Tunisian President Transferred to Military Hospital Over 'Severe Health Crisis'
    German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff From Iraq Amid Risks of US-Iran Conflict
    ‘National Epidemic:’ STDs at Unprecedented High in US, CDC Reports
    ‘Failure of the Public Health Safety Net’: California STD Rates at All-Time High
    Burning Up the Charts: Common STDs Hit Record High in US Last Year
    Tags:
    sexually transmitted diseases, military, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse