Register
22:45 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft (File)

    ‘We’re Continuing to Fly’: US Maintains Drone Surveillance in Gulf Despite Downed UAV

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2114

    The US military has no intention to stop its surveillance operations in the Middle East, despite the recent incident in which Iranian forces downed a US Navy RQ-4 Global Hawk drone when it flew through the region.

    Speaking at an event hosted by the Mitchell Institute on Wednesday, US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein told eventgoers that the US will carry on with its desired operations involving unmanned aerial vehicles.

    “We’re continuing to fly,” he told the audience. “We continue to fly where we need to, when we need to be there and as we do in all scenarios.”

    Surveillance
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK Rights Group's Legal Challenge Shows MI5 Illegally Preserved Surveillance Data

    "This is a conversation we can have in the South China Sea; this is a conversation we can have anywhere in terms of international airspace in the global commons. We continue to protect those global commons, [and] we continue to operate where we need to operate,” he added. 

    Military.com reported that the service’s top officer further noted that the Joint Chiefs of Staff are working together to offer US President Donald Trump military options as tensions with Iran remain at a simmer.

    "My job as a joint chief is to ensure that we are presenting executable options for the commander-in-chief," Goldfein said. "And so we continue to do that, to make sure that the options that are presented are executable and that he understands the implications, and then of course the decision from our civilian leadership, whether to employ those options."

    Although relations between the US and Iran have largely remained on shaky ground since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, tensions between the two countries reached a new level in the last year after the Trump administration opted in May 2018 to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The move, which ultimately triggered the reinstatement of previously lifted sanctions on Tehran, was followed up by additional sanctions against top Iranian officials and the designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Trump Proposes New Bilateral or Multilateral Nuke Deal With Iran After US Drone Downing
    More recently, following the attacks on some six oil tankers in the region, for which the US blamed Iran without solid evidence, tensions between Tehran and Washington spiked even further after the US’ Global Hawk drone was shot down on June 19 by Iran for violating its airspace. However, the matter of whether or not the drone did in fact violate Iranian airspace has been largely disputed by US officials.

    In response to the downed drone, Trump later revealed that the US was preparing to go ahead with a strike against Iran; however, after realizing that the move would result in civilian fatalities, he shut down the operation. Moving forward, it’s unclear if POTUS will take the same stance. Trump noted in a Tuesday tweet that if Iran strikes “anything American [it] will be met with great and overwhelming force.”

    Related:

    Nuclear-Capable Bombers Spotted Flying in Persian Gulf Amid US-Iran Spat Over Lost Drone - Reports
    US Media Outlet Reveals Who Stopped Trump From Striking Iran After Spy Drone Downing
    Iran Summons UAE Representative Over Alleged Launch of US Spy Drone From its Territory - Reports
    US Defence Company Used 'Hypothetical' War With Iran to Sell Global Hawk Drones to Pentagon - Report
    Oman Denies Delivering Message to Iran From US Regarding Downed Drone
    Tags:
    surveillance, surveillance, Drone, US, Iran, US Military
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse