Russia to Complete Delivery of S-400 Systems to Turkey by Year-End - FSMTC

PATRIOT PARK (Russia) (Sputnik) - The supply of Russia's S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey and the training of Turkish specialists are to be completed by the end of the year, spokeswoman for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Maria Vorovyova told reporters Wednesday.

"The contract for the supply of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to the Republic of Turkey is being implemented in accordance with agreed deadlines. As Turkish officials have repeatedly stated, the shipment of equipment may begin as early as next month. We are planning to complete the obligations on the supply of equipment and training of the client's specialists by the end of the year," Vorobyova said.

Previously, Washington and its allies urged Ankara not to install the S-400 system, warning that otherwise, the US will stop Turkish forces from flying and developing its F-35 jets. However, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara will proceed with the military equipment purchase despite the concerns of allies.

In 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of the S-400 systems. However, this move angered Washington, as, according to the US, the systems might be incompatible with NATO standards. In spite of the US threats to impose sanctions against Ankara, Turkish officials said that the purchase of military equipment is a sovereign right and ruled out the possibility of abandoning plans to acquire the S-400 systems.