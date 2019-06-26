Russian Military Aware of Preparations for Info Warfare Against Top Brass - MoD

The Russian military says "certain countries" are carrying out a coordinated information campaign against Russian public figures at all levels -from politicians and businessmen to journalists and bloggers.

The Russian defence ministry is fully aware of preparations by foreign powers to engage in information warfare against all levels of leadership of the country's armed forces, and will not leave these threats unanswered, MoD spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov has said.

"In the near future, informational pressure directed against representatives of the leadership of the Russian armed forces at all levels - from the command of formations and units, to the command of the service branches, to the military-political leadership, is expected to increase," Konashenkov said, speaking at a defence-related round table on Wednesday.

"As Russia's role in the world is strengthened, attacks on the Russian armed forces and its leadership will only intensify," the spokesman added.

The officer specified that since 2013, the defence ministry discovered and neutralised over 25,000 cyberattacks against defence-related media resources, including attacks on MoD-related websites and against Zvezda, the defence ministry's official television channel.

According to Konoshenkov, while the defence ministry is commited to 'fairness and openness' in its work, "those who use dirty methods of information warfare against us should know that their actions will not remain without an adequate response."

Mentioning that "certain countries" were no engaged in a "coordinated effort to discredit Russian politicians and public figures, businessmen, journalists and bloggers," the officer specified that this included the "non-stop collection and comprehensive analysis of information, primarily of a personal nature."

