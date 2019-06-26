'We'll Do What's In Our National Interest' - Indian Minister on Sanctions Over S-400 Sale

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has stressed that part of being good partners is to "comprehend and appreciate the national interests of each other".

Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has stated in the course of his press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that India will do what is in its national interests regarding S-400 purchases from Russia possibly attracting CATSAA sanctions.

Touching upon US-Iranian relations, Indian foreign minister Jaishankar said that the "common ground" on Iran was on energy, with the priority being that "global energy supplies remain undisrupted and predictable."

Press Statements (Visit of Secretary of State of The United States of America to India) https://t.co/a5R82F5IEu — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) 26 июня 2019 г.

The Foreign Minister told Secretary Pompeo that India is looking for stable and predictable energy supplies.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW