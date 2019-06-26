NATO Chief Stoltenberg Arrives for Day One of Defence Ministers' Meeting in Brussels (Video)

The meeting comes amid increased hostility between the United States and Iran over incidents which have included the downing of an American drone and a series of attacks on oil tankers in the waters near Iran, amid a US military build-up in the Persian Gulf.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels to attend the first day of a two-day meeting of NATO Defence Ministers.

The meeting came as the United States and Iran have hit the lowest point in their relations in decades; the enmity between the two nations worsened significantly following the unilateral US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal back in May 2018. A year later, the tensions continued to flare up with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

