Register
23:21 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Marine conducts pre-deployment training and evaluation. Additionally, Marines are evaluating the Compact Laser Weapons System, the first ground-based laser approved by the Department of Defense for use by warfighters, as another potential C-UAS defeat capability.

    US Marine Corps to Test Ground-Based ‘Drone-Killing’ Laser Weapon

    © US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Dalton S. Swanbeck
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    215

    Wanting to improve its tactics in countering unmanned aerial systems, the US Marine Corps is now working on testing the Compact Laser Weapons System (CLaWS) in an effort to provide servicemembers with better options during operations.

    The Boeing-created system, according to a June 19 release from the service, will be the first ground-based laser  approved by the Pentagon for use by Marines. It is being fitted on the service’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Popular Mechanics reported.

    89 meters long corvette Magdeburg is seen at the Navy harbor of Warnemuende near Rostock, northern Germany, Friday, Aug. 17. 2007
    © AP Photo / Thomas Haentzschel
    Germany Joins Race to Acquire Laser 'Weapon of the Future' - Reports

    “CLaWS is not intended to be a standalone system for Marines to use to counter enemy drones,” the release notes. “Rather, if the prototype continues to do well in the current research and development phase, it will serve as a component to an overall system used to counter drones.”

    Isaac Neal, a Boeing engineer, previously explained in an August 2015 video release that the system can strike targets at a distance of hundreds of meters, and that it essentially eliminates threats by burning parts of the enemy drone. “Think of it as a welding torch being put on a target,” he said.

    Don Kelley, program manager for ground based air defense at Program Executive Officer Land Systems, said in the latest release that the push to begin testing the system “was all in response to a need for counter unmanned aerial systems to take down drones.”

    An illustration of a Breakthrough Starshot ‘nanocraft’ being propelled toward the Alpha Centauri star system with a powerful laser beam
    © Photo: Breakthrough Foundation
    Space Start-up Plans to Build 100-Gigawatt Laser to Launch Interstellar Probes

    “We developed a CLaWS prototype for Marines to use and evaluate,” he said. “We’re providing CLaWS to Marines as a rapid prototype for evaluation … Depending on the results, CLaWS could become part of a larger capability set.”

    Although it’s unclear just how long it will be until the laser is forked over to the whole of the service, officials have indicated that the program is on a “rapid prototyping, rapid delivery” track.

    The latest development comes as both the US Army and the US Navy are exploring the use of laser technology to target drones.

    Related:

    India Develops Advanced Laser Pods to Boost Fighter Jet's Attack Skills - Source
    'Firm and Steady Commitment': US Supplies Laser-Guided Rockets to Lebanese Army
    Anti-Satellite Laser Base Discovered in China's Xinjiang Province (PHOTOS)
    US Air Force Shoots Down Missiles Using Laser System (PHOTO)
    Australian Navy Pilots Hit by Lasers During South China Sea Drills - Reports
    Tags:
    laser, US Marine Corps
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse