German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff From Iraq Amid Risks of US-Iran Conflict

BERLIN (Sputnik) - There are no indicators signalling that German military and civilian staff should be evacuated from Iraq amid heightened tensions around neighbouring Iran, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Forces Operations Command Lt. Gen. Erich Pfeffer said.

"I don’t see any indicators now that are pointing at this", Pfeffer told journalists asked whether there was any possibility Germany would evacuate its mission from Iraq.

He also noted that in case the situation worsened, Berlin should be ready to take appropriate actions.

The general also stated that specific indicators of the threat level depended on the situation and noted there was no obligatory list of such indicators.

The statement comes after the United States was on the brink of striking Iran after a US spy drone was downed by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. US President Donald Trump reportedly approved the attack but called it off last minute over concerns from US allies in the region.

Relations between Iran and the United States took another nosedive over the past few months after Washington accused Tehran of orchestrating explosions aboard oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region and downing a US surveillance drone over what the United States claimed were international waters. Iran has repeatedly refuted all accusations. In the wake of the incidents, the United States slapped more sanctions against Tehran and top Iranian officials.