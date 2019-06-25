Regiments to Start Receiving S-500 Systems in Coming Years - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

KUBINKA (Sputnik) - The S-500 air defence missile system will be received by the Armed Forces in the coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said.

"Successful preliminary tests allowed the Russian Defence Ministry to make the decision to shorten the period of the start of serial supplies to the troops of this air defence missile system. As a result, air defence missile regiments will start receiving S-500 systems already in the coming years", Borisov told reporters at the Army 2019 forum.

He continued on by saying that "currently, stage-by-stage tests of various elements of the S-500 systems are being conducted with launches of new missiles that have no analogues in the world".

The S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M "Triumfator-M", is a Russian surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system designed to replace the A-135 missile system currently in use, and supplement the S-400.