Register
00:32 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Egyptian men look at the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as it transits through the Suez Canal.

    US Marine Corps Expeditionary Force Arrives Off Iran’s Coast

    © AFP 2019 /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2426

    The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer has arrived in the US Fifth Fleet’s area of operations, the US Navy announced Monday. The ship and its battle group carry thousands of US Marines as well as strike aircraft and helicopters.

    The Boxer leads the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which also includes the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry, US Central Command noted in a Monday statement. The ships are replacing like vessels led by the USS Kearsarge, which had been in the theater since April but has now rotated out.

    The US Fifth Fleet’s area of responsibility includes sea lanes that could soon become a major war zone - namely, the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

    The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    © Photo: US Marine Corps // Cpl. Ryan G. Coleman
    US Navy Carriers Getting Upgraded Precision Landing Systems

    While all three ships are capable of dispatching landing vessels full of US Marines and their equipment, the Boxer is also an aircraft carrier of sorts. The Wasp-class vessel carries up to 20 aircraft of various types, including attack and transport helicopters and AV-8B Harrier II strike aircraft, and can even launch Sea Sparrow anti-ship missiles.

    Capt. Brad Arthur, who commands the Boxer’s air squadron, said in a statement that his crews were “prepared to respond to any crises across the range of military operations,” which could include a potential conflict with Iran, although CENTCOM was nonspecific as to what the Boxer’s responsibilities in the region would be.

    “Our training and preparation to enter the 5th Fleet area of operations has all been designed to ensure we can be ready where it matters, when it matters,” Marine Col. Fridrik Fridriksson, the group’s Marine unit commander, said in a statement.

    The Boxer’s strike group joins the battle group of the USS Abraham Lincoln, a much larger aircraft carrier that arrived in the region last month, along with the amphibious landing dock USS San Antonio and several warships capable of executing deep airstrikes on Iran. Unlike the Boxer, the Lincoln was dispatched to the region explicitly to deter suspected planned Iranian attacks on US forces in the region, according to the Pentagon.

    Russian Su-24 front-line bomber jet
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Alleged Video of Russian Bomber Flying Near NATO Aircraft Carrier in Baltic Sea Appears Online

    The Boxer, Murtha and Harpers Ferry set sail from San Diego on May 1. On June 7, the group joined the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle near the Andaman Islands in the eastern Indian Ocean, and on June 11, Murtha was reported by The Hindu as departing the Indian port of Visakhapatnam, on the Bay of Bengal.

    India’s aircraft carrier, INS Vikramiditya, is also deployed in the Arabian Sea, Sputnik reported, to ensure the safety of Indian ships in the region in case bullets and missiles start flying between the US and Iran and their respective allies.

    Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Hossein Salami has made clear amid the rising tensions that Iran’s anti-ship missiles are capable of hitting “with great precision carriers at sea,” Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    Iran to Defend Its Borders Regardless of US Decisions – Foreign Ministry
    US Creating Maritime Security Bloc With Allies for ‘Proactive Deterrence of Iran’ – Official
    UN Security Council Holds Meeting to Discuss Iran at Request of US (Video)
    Tags:
    Joint Expeditionary Force, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Iran, US Navy, US Marine Corps, rotation, US Fifth Fleet, assault ship, amphibious assault ship
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse