Video Allegedly Showing Deadly Mid-Air Jet Fighter Collision Over Germany Emerges Online

Two Eurofighter aircraft collided midair in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Both pilots ejected; one of them survived, while the other has reportedly been found dead.

The video shows what appears to be a jet falling out of the sky, it was posted online several hours after a tragic incident involving two Eurofighter aircraft.

Military drills near Lake Fleesensee in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania ended in tragedy, as two military aircraft collided in the air, leaving one pilot dead, the German newspaper Die Welt reported earlier on Monday, 24 June.

The German Air Force said the warplanes hadn't been carrying.