Russian Military to Commission Cutting Edge 'Sosna' Air Defence System - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry will introduce into service the nation's newest anti-aircraft missile system 'Sosna ', according to a source in the press service of the Vysokotochnye Kompleksy holding, part of the Rostec state corporation.

"Cross-branch tests of the Strela-10ML anti-aircraft missile system (called Sosna anti-aircraft missile system when made for export) were completed successful in May 2019. The Russian Defence Ministry has decided to introduce the system into service. Machine delivery is planned for 2022", the source said.

The Sosna missile system was designed to protect troops from aircraft attacks and aerial reconnaissance.

This system is capable of operating at any time of the day and night and in conditions of reduced visibility. Targets can be identified both manually and in autonomous mode.

The system is armed with 12 Sosna-R anti-aircraft guided missiles, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 6 miles and at an altitude of 3 miles.

A modernized version of the missile system will be presented at an upcoming edition of the Army forum.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from 25 June to 30 June at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. Currently, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

The system was first presented at the 2018 edition of the annual Army International Military-Technical Forum.