Register
05:42 GMT +323 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybersecurity

    US, Iran Engage in Tit-For-Tat Cyber Attacks Amid Escalating Tensions – Reports

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The two nations are said to have a long history of mutual cyberattacks, with the notorious Stuxnet attack on Iranian nuclear centrifuges being arguably the most famous example.

    Iran and the US engaged in a bilateral cyber-warfare, instead of shooting at each other as the tensions between the two nations escalated last week, US media reports indicated.

    On Saturday, CBS reported that Iran has increased its cyberattack activity targeting US government agencies, oil and gas industry and other sectors of its economy, citing two California-based cybersecurity said, according to CBS Saturday report.

    According to the two companies, CrowdStrike and FireEye, Iran launched waves of phishing emails at targets in the US in recent weeks. It is undisclosed whether any of the attacks yielded any results.

    The US has also reportedly launched a cyberattack against Iran Saturday, as a retaliatory measure for the downed US drone which Tehran claims violated Iran airspace. US President Donald Trump made a decision to postpone a proposed military strike on Iranian facilities, while Friday reports indicated the US Cyber Command initiated a large-scale cyberattack on an undisclosed Iranian cyber intelligence group.

    “I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

    ​The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing undisclosed sources, that Trump authorized a cyberattack against Iranian military command and control systems used to launch the missile that took down the drone.

    The report says the cyber operation “crippled” Iranian military command without loss of life. It is said to be the first offensive cyber operation conducted by the Cyber Command after the president granted it new powers earlier in May. Official Tehran has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

    According to CBS, the US and Iran have a long history of cyber-standoffs. In 2010, Iran was hit by the Stuxnet virus, which disrupted Iranian uranium enrichment centrifuges. The virus is widely believed to be a US/Israeli cyberweapon. The cyber experts cited by CBS say Iranian cyberattacks on US receded after President Barack Obama signed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. After Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal, Tehran ramped up its attacks again, the report says.

    Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy, adopted after abandoning the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, led to a gradual increase of tensions between the two countries, with the US bringing troops and warships to the Persian Gulf region.

    Tehran has repeatedly stated that it does not want to go to war with any nation, but will protect itself if attacked. Tensions accelerated earlier this week after Iran downed a US Global Hawk spy drone with an anti-aircraft missile.

    Related:

    If Trump Wasn't Notified of Cyberattacks Against Russia, It Could Be Sign of Cyberwar – Moscow
    Trump Refutes Media Reports About Increased Number of US Cyberattacks on Russia
    Kremlin Says Russia Denies Any Prior, Future Involvement in Cyberattacks
    Tags:
    cyberattack, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse