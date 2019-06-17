Register
23:07 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, New Mexico. July 16, 1945

    ‘Fewer But Newer’: SIPRI Report Finds Amount of Nuclear Weapons on Decline, But Getting Modernized

    © AP Photo / File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recently published report reveals that although there has been a decrease in the world’s overall number of nuclear warheads in 2019, nuclear-armed states are currently modernizing their arsenals.

    The report, published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), found that nine states, namely the US, UK, Russia, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea, had a total of approximately 13,865 nuclear weapons at the beginning of 2019. The figure represents a decrease from the estimated 14,465 nuclear weapons those states are believed to have possessed at the start of 2018, according to SIPRI’s estimations. 

    Heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran
    © AP Photo / Hamid Foroutan
    Iran to Announce Steps to Reduce Commitments Under Nuclear Deal Amid US Sanctions

    "The world is seeing fewer but newer weapons," Shannon Kile, director of SIPRI’s Nuclear Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-proliferation Programme, told AFP.

    According to the institute’s findings, the decrease in the overall number of nuclear weapons can be attributed to the US and Russia reducing their strategic nuclear forces under the 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START). The treaty entered force on February 5, 2011, requiring the US and Russia to get rid of warheads from the Cold War and limiting the number of warheads each nation can deploy. The combined arsenals of the two counties make up more than 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

    “Under the Treaty, the United States and Russia must meet the Treaty’s central limits on strategic arms by February 5, 2018; seven years from the date the Treaty entered into force. Both countries reached their reduction limits by the deadline. Each Party has the flexibility to determine for itself the structure of its strategic forces within the aggregate limits of the Treaty,” the US State Department explains. 

    Inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (File)
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    US Inexplicably Halts Disclosure of Info on Size of Nuclear Arsenal

    Thus far, both nations have abided by their obligations under the treaty. However, New START is scheduled to expire in 2021 unless Russia and the US agree to extend it.

    “The prospects for a continuing negotiated reduction of Russian and US nuclear forces appears increasingly unlikely given the political and military differences between the two countries,” said Kile.

    According to SIPRI’s report, both Russia and the US have “extensive” and “expensive” programs to replace and modernize their nuclear warheads, missile and aircraft delivery systems and nuclear weapon production facilities.

    Although the nuclear arsenals of other countries are much smaller, those countries are also developing new weapon systems or have announced plans to do so.

    “India and Pakistan are expanding their military fissile material production capabilities on a scale that may lead to significant increases in the size of their nuclear weapon inventories over the next decade,” Kile noted. 

    Military parade in North Korea
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    US Intelligence Believes DPRK Going to Conceal Part of Nuclear Arsenal – Reports

    The report also states that North Korea “continues to prioritize its military nuclear programme as a central element of its national security strategy” despite the fact that the country announced a moratorium on nuclear weapon testing and medium- and long-range ballistic missile delivery systems back in 2018.

    The availability of accurate information on nuclear arsenals “varies considerably” between nations, SIPRI states, noting that India and Pakistan provide very little information “about the status or size of their arsenals.” Israel and North Korea provide no information about their nuclear capabilities.

    Related:

    Trump: US to Build Up Nuclear Arsenal Until Russia, China Come to Their Senses
    North Korea May Still Want to Add to Its Nuclear Arsenal in Future - Analysts
    Trump to Demand Full Removal of N. Korea's Nuclear, Ballistic Arsenal – Bolton
    Eagle's Claws Blunted: What's Driving US Effort to Modernize Its Nuclear Arsenal
    US Intelligence Believes DPRK Going to Conceal Part of Nuclear Arsenal – Reports
    Tags:
    report, nuclear arsenal, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse