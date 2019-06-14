Register
20:37 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    AREA 51 FROM TIKABOO PEAK PART 1 (THE BASE IS VERY ACTIVE)

    Area 51 Bustle: Mysterious ‘UFO’ Filmed Approaching Upgraded Secret Aircraft Base (VIDEO)

    © Photo: YouTube/ADVENTURES with Christian
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    312

    The secret base in the US state of Nevada, which is reported to have undergone quite a few technical changes, continues to be on everyone’s lips, despite the government’s revelation in 2013 that it is indeed a secret intelligence-related hub. However, it is the frequent sightings of weird objects in the area that generates the most speculation.

    A YouTuber, who regularly posts videos on an account titled Adventures with Christian, has filmed an unidentified flying object from atop a mountain overlooking the secret US air base Area 51, which, speculators, interestingly, claimed had long been shut down. All the same, Adventures with Christian happened to catch sight of helicopters and planes whizzing past the mysterious base, as well as trucks driving nearby.

    11 minutes into his 22-minute video, a bizarre floating white object can be clearly seen near a plane entering a 250-foot hangar, the first massive change made to the base in the last 10 years.

    Meanwhile, a helicopter is also visible – an HH-60 Pave Hawk chopper that provides security for Area 51 – suddenly emerging near the edge of another mountain between Tikaboo Peak and the base, which was built in 1955 by the CIA for the purpose of developing cutting-edge reconnaissance aircraft.

    After Christian, accompanied by his son Sean, climbed the rock, he caught a glimpse of a blurry, whitish object moving to the left of the hangar; however, the video doesn’t clearly show whether the object was hovering.

    “This is very exciting for me”, Christian is heard saying in the footage, as another jet is then filmed travelling in the opposite direction, along a runway.

    A separate hour-long video outlines the details of the YouTuber’s climb up the mountain peak, as well as explains his use of rocks and tape to remember his route back. Although by the time they reached the top, clouds had amassed blocking their view, although the sky eventually cleared up enough for the father and son to see the air base, including trucks moving around, and the aircraft – a Janet plane used to ferry workers between a special section of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and the base at Groom Lake.

    The base, codenamed Area 51, was kept under wraps until June 2013, when the government admitted its existence following a 2005 Freedom of Information request. Although shrouded in secrecy, the base is believed to still develop high-altitude CIA spy plane technology, not infrequently associated with alien spaceship designs, with conspiracy theorists claiming that the place is where UFOs are or will be taken, should they land on Earth.

    Related:

    Space Invaders: WATCH Alleged UFO Battle Near US' Classified Area 51
    ‘Retired’ US Nighthawks Conduct Mystery Mission Near Area 51 (VIDEO)
    WATCH: UFO Enthusiasts Record Sonic Booms, ‘Wild Activity' Near Nevada's Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models present creations during the Fashion East catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 June - 14 June
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse