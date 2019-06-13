US Conducts Successful Hypersonic Weapon Flight Test - Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military has successfully completed its first test of the hypersonic AGM-183A weapon in an air base in the state of California, the Air Force said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Air Force successfully conducted the first flight test of its AGM-183A Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, on a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft on June 12 at Edwards Air Force Base, California," the release said.

The Air Force said that a sensor-only version of the ARRW prototype was carried externally by a B-52 bomber during the test to gather aircraft handling and environmental data as is required for all of its weapon systems undergoing development.

The prototype did not have explosives and it was not released from the B-52 during the flight test, the release said.

The ARRW rapid prototyping effort awarded a contract in August 2018 to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, for critical design review, test and production readiness support to facilitate fielded prototypes, the release noted.

As one of two rapid prototyping hypersonic efforts, ARRW is set to reach early operational capability by fiscal year 2022, according to the release.