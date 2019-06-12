Register
13:44 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Air Force conducts combat power exercise of F-35A Lightning IIs at Utah's Hill Air Force Base

    US Working to Approve Poland's Request for F-35s Amid Turkey Fighter Row

    © Courtesy of the 388th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Earlier, a source told Sputnik's sister agency that Warsaw has been closely monitoring the F-35 spat between Washington and Ankara, hoping to jump the queue if Turkey is dropped out of the program.

    The United States is preparing the terms for Poland's order of F-35s, a senior Trump administration official has told reporters.

    "They [Poland] have already submitted a letter of request for the F-35, and we're working through our formal military sales process right now to get them an offer eventually," the official said at a press briefing.

    The official denied that President Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda would announce a major arms contract including the F-35 aircraft during Duda's six-day trip around the United States, which starts Wednesday, saying he was not aware of any such decision at this time.

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    Turkey Slams 'Unacceptable' US Bill Demanding Sanctions Over Purchase of Russia's S-400s
    Earlier, a source said that Polish authorities were closely monitoring the conflict between the US and Turkey over Anakara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence systems, which Washington has repeatedly warned may result in non-delivery of Turkey's F-35s.

    "Poland…is in the queue for these plans, and even if the United States wants to sell these planes to Poland, under normal conditions, Warsaw did not have a chance to get them before Turkey. And now Turkey will simply be removed from the queue," the source said.

    Late last month, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he hoped to accelerate talks with the US side on the sale of F-35s to Poland. Earlier this year, the Polish military rolled out a $48.5 billion framework to modernise the country's armed forces up to the year 2026, envisioning replacing Poland's stocks of Soviet-era Su-22 and MiG-29 fighters with 32 Lockheed Martin F-35s. The planes normally have an estimated price tag of between $94 million and $122 million apiece.

    Su-57 fifth generation fighter jets. File photo
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Turkey Has 'Plans B, C, D' to Replace F-35 With Su-57, J-31 if US Blocks Delivery – Report
    On Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry blasted a resolution by the US House of Representatives promising to withhold F-35 deliveries to Turkey and to slap Ankara with sanctions if it does not back out of its commitment to buy Russia's S-400s. Turkey has been a partner nation in the F-35 development effort since the program's inception, and provides several components to the planes. Ankara sought to buy up to 120 jets over the next few decades. The Pentagon has given Ankara until the end of July to drop out of its S-400 deal, saying it won't get if its F-35s if it fails to do so.

    Related:

    US, Lockheed Martin Reach 'Handshake' Deal to Cut F-35 Cost by Nearly 9 Percent - Pentagon
    ‘First Line of Defense’: Beijing’s New High-Frequency Surface Wave Radar Can Detect Stealthy F-35s
    US-Turkey Fallout Over F-35, S-400 Buys Was Years in the Making
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse