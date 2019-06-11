Register
19:23 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Видео перехвата Су-27 двух самолетов разведчиков над Балтикой

    VIDEO of Russian Fighter Intercepting US, Swedish Aircraft Amid Alliance Drills Released

    © Photo: YouTube/Sputnik
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Over a dozen NATO members plus 'partner nations' Finland and Sweden kicked off their annual BALTOPS drills last weekend, with dozens of surface ships, subs, aircraft and about 8,600 troops taking part in the maneuvers. The Russian military is closely monitoring the exercises.

    Russia's defence ministry has released footage taken from inside the cockpit of a Su-27 fighter sent to intercept a US Air Force RC-135V spy plane and a Swedish Air Force Gulfstream reconnaissance aircraft approaching the Russian border in the Baltic.

    The interception took place over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea on Monday, with the Su-27 scrambling to chase after the planes and escort them out of the area amid their apparent effort to test Russia's air defences.

    NATO and partner nations Finland and Sweden kicked off large scale drills known as BALTOPS on Sunday, with the exercises, involving about 50 surface ships and submarines and 40 aircraft, including air defence, amphibious landing operations, sea mine clearance and anti-submarine warfare operations. The drills will run until June 21.

    A U.S. RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017
    © Photo: U.S. European Command
    Russian Su-27 Intercepts US and Swedish Armed Forces Aircraft at Russian Border - MoD
    Russian military aircraft are regularly scrambled to intercept foreign planes flying close to the country's borders in the Black and Baltic seas and near the Russian bases in Syria.

    Last week, the US Navy complained that a Russian Su-35 fighter had harassed a US P-8A Poseidon spy plane in the Mediterranean flying toward Syria's Tartus port on June 4, saying the aircraft was intercepted three times over a three hour period. The defence ministry denied the claim that the Russian plane acted in an "unsafe" manner, saying the interception was carried out in full compliance with international rules, and that the plane returned to base after the US aircraft changed its trajectory.

    The US and its allies have flown thousands of missions along Russia's borders in the Black and Baltic seas in recent years. According to MoD figures, Russia's air defence network detected and tracked over a thousand foreign spy planes and UAVs flying along the country's borders in 2018 alone.

    Related:

    Russian MoD Denies US Claims of Unsafe Intercept of Spy Plane Over Mediterranean
    Russian MoD Releases VIDEO of Su-27 Fighter Jets Shadowing US Strategic Bombers
    Russian Su-27 Intercepts US and Swedish Armed Forces Aircraft at Russian Border
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse