Trump Orders Pentagon to Take Steps to Expand US Production of Small Drones

"The Department of Defense will take actions to develop and purchase equipment and materials needed for creating, maintaining, protecting, and expanding production capability for small unmanned aerial systems," Trump wrote in the letters on Monday.
Without Presidential action, Trump added, the US drone industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the production capability adequately and in a timely manner.
