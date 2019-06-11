US, Lockheed Martin Reach 'Handshake' Deal to Cut F-35 Cost by Nearly 9 Percent - Pentagon

"I am proud to state that this agreement has achieved an estimated 8.8 percent savings from Lot 11 to Lot 12 F-35As," Lord said in a statement as quoted by the Washington Examiner on Monday. "This framework estimates the delivery of an F-35A for less than $80 million in Lot 13, one year earlier than planned."
Earlier this year, the Project on Government Oversight watchdog complained that the US Navy's F-35 fleet was nowhere near normal operational status, saying the planes were unprepared "to face current or future threats" and potentially dangerous for the personnel operating them.
