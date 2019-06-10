Register
19:03 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Su-57 fifth generation fighter jets. File photo

    Turkey Has 'Plans B, C, D' to Replace F-35 With Su-57, J-31 if US Blocks Delivery – Report

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3171

    The US has threatened to strip Turkey of its participation in the F-35 program, and promised that it would not deliver the advanced new fighter jet to Ankara unless it pulls out of its S-400 air defence system deal with Russia.

    Turkey's security bureaucracy is actively considering buying Russian and Chinese made fifth-generation fighter aircraft if the Turkish deal with Washington on the purchase of 100 F-35s falls through, Yeni Safak, one of Turkey's most influential pro-government newspapers, has reported.

    According to the outlet, "plans B, C, and D" have already been prepared "in the event that the F-35 project is dumped following the S-400 purchase."

    These plans reportedly include the acceleration of the Turkish defence ministry's efforts to develop a homegrown fighter aircraft, talks with Russia about the supply of Sukhoi's new fighter jet design, the Su-57, and consideration of the Shenyang FC-31 (aka the J-31), China's new stealth multirole fighter platform.

    "These aircraft stand out with their low cost compared to the F-35, each of which costs approximately $100 million," Yeni Safak noted. Furthermore, "Ankara already thinks that even if the F-35s are delivered, they will create serious security risks for Turkey, as they are directly commanded by the US. Therefore, nobody regrets 'losing' the F-35s," the paper stressed.

    S-400
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    US Fears Having F-35s Close to S-400 Over Latter's 'Ability to Understand the Profile of Jets'
    Last month, Rostec Corporation reiterated Russia's willingness to explore the possibility of selling the Su-57 to Turkey if Ankara's deal with Washington on the F-35 were to fall through. Earlier this year, an aviation industry source said that the Su-57 has already attained an export permit. In April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that Ankara would satisfy its need for advanced fighter jets "in another place" if Washington scrapped its commitment to sell Turkey the F-35.

    US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has given Turkey until July 31 to back out of its S-400 deal with Russia, warning that Washington would suspend Ankara's involvement in the F-35 program if it goes through with the purchase of the Russian-made air defence system.

    Last week, Shanahan sent a letter to Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, warning him that although the US seeks "to maintain our valued relationship, Turkey will not receive the F-35 if Turkey takes delivery of the S-400." Earlier, the US threatened Turkey with a series of measures, including sanctions, if it didn't back out of its deal with Moscow.

    Russian S-400 Triumph missile system
    Russian Defence Ministry
    US Hasn't Responded to Turkey's Offer to Create Working Group on S-400s - Defence Industry Chief
    On Monday, Turkish Defence Industries Directorate chief Ismail Demir confirmed that the United States had not replied to Turkey's proposal to create a joint working group to discuss the threat to US systems allegedly posed by the S-400s, reiterating that the S-400 issue was "closed."

    Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion contract for four battalion-sets' worth of S-400s for Ankara in late 2017. Deliveries are expected to start in July.

    Related:

    US Fears Having F-35s Close to S-400 Over Latter's 'Ability to Understand the Profile of Jets'
    US May Try to Steer India Away From Russian S-400 Deal by Luring It With F-35 Offer - Report
    Stealth Fighter Autopsy: Japanese Military Reveals What Caused F-35 Crash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse