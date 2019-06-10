Register
17:29 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USAF RC135W Rivet Joint

    US, Sweden Conduct Reconnaissance in Baltic Drill Near Russia's Border

    CC BY 2.0 / Waddington Airshow 2012 / USAF - RC-135W Rivet Joint - Waddington Airshow 2012
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 29

    Baltops is NATO's largest exercise series in the Baltic Sea. This year's 47th edition has gathered 8,600 US and European troops from 18 nations.

    Within the framework of Baltops-2019, a large-scale NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea region, reconnaissance aircraft from Sweden and the US have conducted joint flights near Russia's Kaliningrad region.

    Having departed from the Mildenhall air base in the UK, a US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft RC-135V was seen cruising along the southern border of the Kaliningrad region, while in Polish airspace, for about two and a half hours.

    At the same time, a Swedish reconnaissance Gulfstream 4 aircraft, flew over the international waters of the Baltic Sea near the Kaliningrad region's maritime border.

    Baltops is NATO's largest exercise series in the Baltic Sea. This year's edition, which started on 9 June in Germany's Baltic Sea port of Kiel, gathers 8,600 US and European troops from 18 nations.

    ​The 47th Baltops drill involves maritime, air and ground forces with about 50 ships and submarines and 40 aircraft and will run through 21 June. The training routine includes finding and destroying sea mines and submarines, the use of air defence and landing troops onshore as well as defence against attack from enemy navy vessels.

    This year’s Baltops is run by the US Navy’s 2nd Fleet command in Norfolk, Virginia and marks the command’s first major engagement in Europe. The 2nd Fleet command was only re-established last year in response to Russia’s “growing naval activity” in the Atlantic.

    READ MORE: Sweden Seeks Largest Defence Beef-Up in Decades in Light of "Russian Threat"

    Despite being formally non-aligned, Sweden has recently upped its participation in NATO drills, and remains an active contributor. To this year's edition of Baltops, it is sending two corvettes (Nyköping K34 and Karlstad K35) and a submarine.

    ​Russia used to participate in the drill before, but has not been invited since 2014, when the alliance slammed Crimea's re-unification with Russia as an “occupation” and military co-operation was suspended.

    This year, Russia's Baltic Fleet will hold a number of tactical manoeuvrers of its own. They will feature corvettes, small missile ships and an anti-submarine ship and involve anti-submarine support as well as missile, torpedo and artillery firings, Captain 1st Rank of the Baltic Fleet Roman Martov said.

    Related:

    Swedish Military Intel Boss Sees "Threat" From Russian Missiles, Chinese Bases
    Sweden Admits US, Neighbour States Violate Its Airspace More Often Than Russia
    Sweden Denies Russian-Born Journalist Accreditation Over 'Intelligence Ties'
    Tags:
    drills, BALTOPS drills, Baltic Sea, Sweden, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse