Iran Did Not Request Russia to Deliver S-400 Defense Systems - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not requested Russia to deliver its S-400 air defence systems, the official spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, confirmed on Monday.

"We have not requested Russia to sell S-400. We don't currently feel that we need these defense systems," Mousavi said, as quoted by Fars news agency.

Media reports alleging that Russia has rejected Iran's request to buy S-400 systems emerged in late May. Moscow has already refuted these claims.

In late-May, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Russia had refused to sell Iran its S-400 air defence systems. According to the agency, Russia explained its decision by saying that such a move would escalate tensions in the region.