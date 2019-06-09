IDF Releases VIDEO of Seizure Operation of Ship That Caught Fire Near Haifa

The operation started after a fire broke out on a ship that originated from a Turkish port. One man was detained after the ship was searched by Israeli forces.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released aerial footage showing naval forces boarding the MSC Canberra, anchored near the port of Haifa. In the video, we can see a group of soldiers approaching the ship on a smaller boat, boarding and going below deck.

Earlier this day a fire broke out on the ship. The Israeli Navy responded after the ship crew reported fire and “unidentified individuals” on board. A man believed responsible for starting the fire was detained during the operation.

השתלטות לוחמי צה״ל על ספינת המסחר הזרה מוקדם יותר היום - pic.twitter.com/drUVGHgMjZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) 9 июня 2019 г.

​“During the searches the soldiers caught an unlisted passenger who was handed over to the Israel Police,” the IDF said, according to The Times of Israel. “The incident is over.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that the authorities believe the fire was a criminal incident.

The ship reportedly arrived to Haifa from the port of Mersin in southern Turkey flying a Panamanian flag. The Turkish consul will meet with the detained man, according to the Ynet news website.