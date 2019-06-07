S-400 Not Interoperable With NATO Systems, May Exploit F-35 Capabilities - NATO Commander

"[S-400] are not NATO interoperable ... Interoperable means does the system actually communicate to the resources that exist in NATO ... Does it speak NATO language? ... The S-400 does not", Wolters said on the sidelines of GLOBSEC 2019 Forum in Bratislava, adding that the S-400 may even try to "exploit F-35 capabilities" if operated near the jets.
He also stressed that NATO was not interested in sharing the F-35 capabilities "with Russians".
The statement comes after Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Andrew Winternitz said on 6 June Turkey purchasing Russian S-400 air defence systems would create an unacceptable risk for the United States if Ankara also received US F-35 fighter jets.
Washington has reportedly given Ankara a chance to either abandon the S-400 deal with Russia until the end of the first week of June or face penalties, which would include sanctions, removal from Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet program and cancelling the delivery of 100 F-35 jets.
