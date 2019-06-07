'We Are Not Going to Attack Russia With F-16s' – Bulgarian Defence Minister

"I have heard all kinds of things about how I want to attack Russia using American jet fighters. [Such conversations] are simply not serious, if not stupid", the minister said, recalling that the army’s main task is to protect the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, whereas no one is willing to engage in aggressive actions.
Karakachanov called the Soviet-made aircraft in service “very good” and said that Bulgaria was allocating enough funds to maintain them.
The politician also lamented that although his opponents believe they understand the issue of purchasing aircraft, they, in fact, do not have a clue.
Earlier, Karachanov admitted that the acquisition of the F-16s could fall through if the parties are not able to agree on the price and method of payment. By his estimation, the probability of the deal is 25%. According to the minister, Bulgaria is ready to pay 2 billion leva for the aircraft (slightly over 1.1 billion dollars).
