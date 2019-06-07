'We Are Not Going to Attack Russia With F-16s' – Bulgarian Defence Minister

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov, in a statement on Bulgarian National Television, said that the country is seeking to acquire new jet fighters in order to upgrade its air force as part of the modernisation of the armed forces, but is not going to attack anyone.

"I have heard all kinds of things about how I want to attack Russia using American jet fighters. [Such conversations] are simply not serious, if not stupid", the minister said, recalling that the army’s main task is to protect the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, whereas no one is willing to engage in aggressive actions.

Karakachanov called the Soviet-made aircraft in service “very good” and said that Bulgaria was allocating enough funds to maintain them.

However, the fleet of aircraft needs to be modernised, since, according to him, the current planes will last a maximum of nine years.

The politician also lamented that although his opponents believe they understand the issue of purchasing aircraft, they, in fact, do not have a clue.

Earlier, Karachanov admitted that the acquisition of the F-16s could fall through if the parties are not able to agree on the price and method of payment. By his estimation, the probability of the deal is 25%. According to the minister, Bulgaria is ready to pay 2 billion leva for the aircraft (slightly over 1.1 billion dollars).