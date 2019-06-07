Register
16:29 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    US Army Reportedly Seeking to Deploy Hypersonic Weapons in Apparent Attempt to Keep Up With Russia

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The development comes just a few days after Russia’s Defence Ministry announced it had successfully test-launched a new interceptor missile system in Kazakhstan.

    The US Army will be ready to deploy hypersonic missiles and vehicle-mounted laser weapons in the next four years, Breaking Defense reported, citing Lieutenant General Neil Thurgood.

    READ MORE: Russian Defense Minister Says Army Now Capable of Remote Combat Missions

    Thurgood, who is the head of the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, revealed that the service would put a 50-kilowatt laser on Stryker armoured vehicles by 2021, and is planning to mount a more powerful, 100-plus-kilowatt laser on a heavy truck.

    “The vehicle it’s on is not the limiting factor. Right now we’re just trying to get to higher power [levels]”, he said.

    Tigr armored vehicles and a Yars land-based mobile missile system during a Victory Day Military Parade rehearsal at the Alabino military training ground in the Moscow Region
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Moscow to Commission New Yars Missile Units, Avangard Systems - Russian MoD
    The lasers are being developed to shoot down enemy drones, missiles and mortars, with the first combat-ready vehicle being expected to enter service by 2022.

    The military official has as well confirmed that the Army will oversee production of the Common Hypersonic Glide Body for all three services, although the Navy will lead the design work.

    Glide bodies were previously successfully flown in the US, and the military is now eyeing mass production and deployment, with Navy-produced rocket boosters.

    “We have the responsibility to build the industrial base in the US. We kind of know how to build these things already; now what I have to do is create a capability to build a lot of them”.

    According to Thurgood, the hypersonic battery’s primary mission is to test out new equipment, tactics, as well as new ways to train soldiers to employ them.

    READ MORE: Germany Orders Development of Hypersonic Missile to Counter Certain 'Threats'

    The revelation follows the footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry via Twitter of its successful test-launch of a modernised interceptor missile from its ABM system at the Sary-Shagan test site in Kazakhstan.

    "After a series of trials, the new interceptor missile confirmed its characteristics and successfully completed the task by striking an assigned target with precision", the Defence Ministry quoted Vladimir Sergiyenko, deputy commander of the missile defence unit, as saying.

    The first hypersonic missile was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address to Russia’s Federal Assembly in 2018, when he showcased several types of cutting-edge Russian weaponry.

    Taiwanese soldiers launch a US-made Javelin missile during the annual Han Guang life-fire drill in southern Pingtung on August 25, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / SAM YEH
    US Reportedly Seeking Massive Sale of Weapons to Taiwan Amid Growing Tensions With China
    Those new models included the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, capable of travelling at a speed of 20 Mach and higher, thus unsusceptible to being targeted by existing air defence systems. Avangard is expected to enter service by the end of this year.

    Another hypersonic cruise missile, known as Kinzhal, Russian for “dagger”, was tested aboard the Tu-22M3 strategic bomber in early August 2018. Back in May 2018, the Defence Ministry announced that ten MiG-31 interceptors with Kinzhal missiles were ready for combat use.

    Tags:
    Russia, USA, missile, hypersonic weapons, hypersonic glider, Avangard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse