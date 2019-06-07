Russia Accuses US Destroyer of Creating Dangerous Situation For Its Ship

According to a statement issued by the Russian Pacific Fleet, USS Chancellorsville has crossed the course of the Russian Admiral Vinogradov destroyer in the South China Sea.

USS Chancellorsville crossed the course of the Russian Admiral Vinogradov destroyer

"Today, at 6:35 am Moscow time (3:35 GMT) while the Russian sea detachment of the Pacific Fleet moved along with the US carrier attack group, the USS Chancellorsville suddenly changed its course and crossed the path of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov just 50 metres away from the ship", a statement issued by the press-service said.

The team of the Russian destroyer had to perform an urgent manoeuvering to evade a possible collision. After the incident, the Russian military lodged a protest against such actions to the US part.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW