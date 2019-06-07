Register
06:28 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019

    US General Claims Iranian 'Threat' in Gulf Region Remains Imminent

    © REUTERS / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The US moved an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber strike force, and a number of ground forces to the Persian Gulf region, citing an undisclosed threat from Iran amid heightening political tensions between Washington and Tehran.

    Kenneth Franklin "Frank" McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command, said he believes military action taken by Washington in the Persian Gulf made Iran "step back and recalculate," but the threat from Tehran remains "imminent."

    Speaking to reporters in Baghdad, McKenzie said he is unsure whether US military movements made a long-lasting impression on Tehran.

    "It is my assessment that this has caused the Iranians to back up a little bit, but I'm not sure they are strategically backing down," he told The Associated Press.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at The Normandy American Cemetery
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump Says He Doesn't Want Iran to 'Fail as a Nation', Claims He Can 'Turn That Around'
    In a separate interview with NBC, he also said he feels "the threat is imminent."

    "They probe for weakness at all the times," he told NBC. "I would say the threat has probably evolved in certain ways even as our defensive posture has changed and become more aggressive."

    "I hesitate to say that deterrence has been established," he told AP. "I don't actually believe the threat has diminished. I believe the threat is very real."

    McKenzie, who took command of CENTCOM shortly before tensions with Iran began rapid escalation, was the first to request deployment of additional troops to the region, The Hill report says.

    Speaking with the journalists, he noted that intelligence he has on the Iranian threat was "clear" and "compelling," adding that the alleged threats from Iran are "advanced, imminent and very specific."

    He refused to provide specifics saying the intel is classified, according to AP.

    McKenzie and other military officials struggle to balance between the number of forces needed to preempt an attack by showing readiness to respond defensively and deploying an excess of military forces to the region which could spark a conflict by appearing to show that Washington is planning an offensive the AP report says.

    Dollars
    CC0
    US Speeds Up Fall of Global Dollar System by Attacking Iran – Economic Analyst
    The US military moved an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force and ground troops to the Persian Gulf region last month.

    "Cumulatively, all of these have caused them to sort of step back and recalculate the course that they apparently were on," McKenzie said.

    The nature of the alleged threat has never been publically disclosed, but some reports indicate Iran's wide-scale movement of ballistic missiles around the Gulf was a reason for concern, according to The Hill.

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford characterized the threat "qualitatively" different from previous ones, adding it was "more of a campaign."

    Tensions between the US and Iran escalated recently when the US declared Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps a foreign terrorist organization and refused to extend waivers on Iranian oil exports, cutting Tehran from a major source of revenue. Iran denied any wrongdoing and responded by declaring US CENTCOM a terrorist organization. Tehran demanded the EU provide it with an effective mechanism to counter sanctions re-imposed by the US after unilaterally withdrawing from the so-called Iranian deal.

    Related:

    Trump Says US, France on Same Page With Regard to Iran
    US Media Reveals True Reason Why Pentagon Deployed Naval Armada Near Iran
    US Troop Deployment Against Iran Likely to Destabilise Mideast - State Senator
    Iran’s Supreme Leader Calls US Middle Eastern Plan ‘Betrayal of Muslim World’
    US Sanctions on Iran, Russia Not Binding for India - Ex-Indian Envoy to UN
    Iran Blames Mossad for 'Fabricating Intelligence' on Its Role in Tanker Attack
    Tags:
    deterrence, threat, Kenneth McKenzie, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse